Derby County administrators appeal to EFL against 12-point deduction

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Derby County would move out of the Championship relegation zone if their appeal were to be successful.

The administrators of Derby County have lodged an appeal against their 12-point deduction this season, the English Football League said on Monday.

The Championship side, managed by the former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, filed a notice to appoint administrators last month amid continued financial problems at the club. They were docked 12 points, the standard penalty for a club entering administration, which left them bottom of the standings.

“As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination,” the EFL said in a statement abut the appeal. “At this current time the club’s points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged.”

Derby are last in the Championship with only two points despite three wins and five draws. A successful appeal would take them out of the relegation zone.

In July, Derby were fined £100,000 by an independent disciplinary commission for accounting irregularities and their accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 were being re-examined.

Administrators for Derby said there is considerable interest in the Championship side and that while difficult decisions will have to be made the club have a “viable future”.

