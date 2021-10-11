Knockout City PS5 Trophy List Suggests Native New-Gen Port Coming Soon
Knockout City, the excellent online multiplayer game from Velan Studios, is seemingly receiving a PlayStation 5 version in the near future. Currently only available on last-gen systems, the dodgeball-like brawler is a real winner, and is free to try — you can play for zero pennies up until you reach a certain rank, after which you'll be asked to make a purchase. It's a game we can highly recommend, but those with a PS5 might want to hold their horses for just a moment. Over on PSN Profiles, a Trophy list for a PS5 version of Knockout City has appeared. Given that the site essentially auto-generates Trophy pages for games when they go live on Sony's PSN servers, this is more or less confirmation.www.pushsquare.com
