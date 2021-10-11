CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City PS5 Trophy List Suggests Native New-Gen Port Coming Soon

By Stephen Tailby
pushsquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnockout City, the excellent online multiplayer game from Velan Studios, is seemingly receiving a PlayStation 5 version in the near future. Currently only available on last-gen systems, the dodgeball-like brawler is a real winner, and is free to try — you can play for zero pennies up until you reach a certain rank, after which you'll be asked to make a purchase. It's a game we can highly recommend, but those with a PS5 might want to hold their horses for just a moment. Over on PSN Profiles, a Trophy list for a PS5 version of Knockout City has appeared. Given that the site essentially auto-generates Trophy pages for games when they go live on Sony's PSN servers, this is more or less confirmation.

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Next Gen Mech Combat ‘Vengeance Is Mine’ Coming Soon

Development team 110 Industries is thrilled to announce one of their upcoming next-gen titles with Vengeance is Mine. The announcement comes with a brief teaser of the game’s protagonist while being backed with some outrun music. Vengeance is Mine: The Man Who Was Left for Dead. The narrative of Vengeance...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Is Ashes Of Creation Coming To PS5, PS4?

Is Ashes Of Creation Coming To PS5, PS4? – A brand new MMORPG where your actions have a permanent, lasting effects on the world is currently in development for PC, but will this exciting new take on the genre be making its way to PS5 and PS4 as well?. Is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Knockout City Season 3: Hacked brings new map, game mode, and cosmetics

Brawlers everywhere rejoice. Season 3 of Knockout City is live and ready for action. The mainframe has been hacked and Season 3 is going to give players a taste of some lore (about the DJ man on the moon, a hack/virus called Z3RO, and more) and a bunch of new gameplay features. There are definitely a whole bunch of changes to the look and feel of Knockout City that came with Season 3: Hacked (Stylized: [email protected]), so let’s take a look.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gen#Trophies#Velan Studios#Psn Profiles#Trophy#Ssd#Dualsense#Ea#Dodge
TechRadar

PS5 VRR update could start rolling out soon, as Sony readies new TV firmware update

If you’ve been patiently waiting for PS5 VRR support, Sony may have given us a subtle hint that the highly requested feature could be on its way to PlayStation 5 users soon. As spotted by HDTV Test, the company has begun rolling out a new firmware update in China that enables variable refresh rate (VRR) support and an automatic low latency mode (ALLM) to its 2020 Bravia X900H TVs, a PS5-ready display that already supports 4K at 120Hz.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Reveals Various New Accessibility Features Coming Soon

Team Xbox has today unveiled a batch of new accessibility features that will be coming to Xbox soon, with the company preparing to celebrate accessible gaming and the Gaming & Disability community all month long. The first of these is New Game Accessibility Feature Tags for the Microsoft Store on...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Trilogy achievements list leaked with new trophies

GTA Trilogy news just keeps pouring in as updated icons for each game’s trophy list have been found in the Rockstar Games launcher. Grand Theft Auto community member alloc8or has found some very interesting images related to the upcoming GTA Trilogy remaster. While this project had been rumored for quite...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
pushsquare.com

Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa Teams Up with Team Ninja

A top producer from Japan Studio – who left Sony when the team was disbanded earlier in the year – has joined Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin developer Team Ninja. Masaaki Yamagiwa – whose credits include Bloodborne, Déraciné, and Tokyo Jungle to name just a few – was photographed alongside PlayStation indies evangelist Shuhei Yoshida and Nioh series director Fumihiko Yasuda.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard's PS5, PS4 Story Trailer Will Get Your Pulse Racing

Call of Duty: Vanguard, for this author at least, feels like it’s flying under the radar – but make no mistake, it’ll be one of the biggest games of the year. And this story trailer, focusing on the first-person shooter’s obligatory single player campaign, certainly gets the juices flowing. It introduces the game’s cast of characters, all with unique specialties and from different walks of life, and tops it all off with plenty of set-piece spectacle.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Codemasters' 'Biggest and Most Ambitious Game in Over a Decade' in Development at DIRT 5 Dev

When Evolution Studios was shut down after the turbulent release of DriveClub, Codemasters stepped in and scooped up most of the staff. Obviously not everyone wound up at what's now called Codemasters Cheshire, but it's safe to say that a lot of the talent from Evolution did. So far, Onrush and DIRT 5 have emerged from the studio — two bustling, offroad, arcade racers that have more than a lick of MotorStorm about them. Anyway, after the latter game saw the team usher in the new generation and PlayStation 5, it seems to be working on something grander in scale.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Biomutant on PS4 Part of Sony's Free Game Trial Service This Month

Recently, Sony very quietly introduced Game Trials. This new scheme essentially lets you play a full game for a limited period of time, after which you'll have to buy the software to continue. It's a great concept, but right now the number of titles supported is very small. However, one that might've gone under the radar is Biomutant.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

UK Sales Charts: Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered Arrive in Top 10, Selling Best on PS5

A trend we've been seeing in the UK's physical charts the last couple of months is that cross-gen, multi-platform games tend to sell best on PlayStation 5. In the latest breakdown, Far Cry 6 debuts in second place on the list, having sold 47 per cent of copies on Sony's new hardware. Similarly, Alan Wake Remastered released last week and arrives in the UK chart in fifth. The PS5 version of the ex-Xbox exclusive accounted for 63 per cent of the share.
FIFA
pushsquare.com

Best Final Fantasy Games

What are the best Final Fantasy games? It's a tough question, and not one that we'd like to answer alone. That's why we asked you, the Push Square readers, to rate and rank an entire list of Final Fantasy games. This article is the result of your ratings, with 27 Final Fantasy titles, spanning every generation of PlayStation consoles, ranked from worst to best.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Marvel's Avengers Attracts Ire After Adding XP Booster Microtransactions

Humanity loves a good pile-on, and Marvel’s Avengers has become the whipping boy of the games industry this past year. The co-op brawler – which was above average at best, let’s be real – has attracted ire for all sorts of reasons, from its console exclusive Spider-Man money hat through to its pricey cosmetic costumes. One thing that developer Crystal Dynamics did promise, however, is that it’d restrict microtransactions to outfits – so it’s perhaps no surprise that the community is aggrieved by the addition of paid XP boosters and resources.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Reveal Coming This Thursday

The Battlefield 2042 YouTube channel is the place to be this Thursday as developer EA DICE plans to finally share what its new Hazard Zone mode is all about. Scheduled to premiere at 4pm BST / 8am PT / 11am ET, it'll be our first official look at what is described as "an all-new high-stakes multiplayer experience". It will accompany the usual assortment of Battlefield modes and the Battlefield Portal at launch on 19th November 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Tales of Arise?

It's been a whole month since the launch of Tales of Arise, the latest entry in Bandai Namco's long running role-playing series. The game went down extremely well with critics, and it now sits as one of the highest rated titles of 2021. Needless to say, Tales of Arise has been a big hit for the Japanese publisher. It sold over one million copies in just a few days after its release, immediately making it the fastest selling Tales game ever.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy