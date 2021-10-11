CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Gas prices in Michigan spike 12 cents, reaching highest prices of the year

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAs5e_0cNaA9AQ00

Gas prices in Michigan have set a new 2021 high after jumping 12 cents.

The average price in the state is now $3.33 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. That's 14 cents higher than this time last month and $1.20 more than time same time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is up about 3 cents to $3.29 per gallon. That's $1.14 more than this time last year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased last week, and so did demand.

AAA Michigan said the main reason for the rising gas prices remain high crude oil prices near $80 per barrel.

"Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.39), Saginaw ($3.38), Grand Rapids ($3.37)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.26), Metro Detroit ($3.29), Benton Harbor ($3.34)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Metro Detroit#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa Michigan#Eia#The Auto Club Group
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy