Ohio ratepayers continue to bail out coal plants, including one in Indiana, because of House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Power play: While state lawmakers have repealed House Bill 6′s $1 billion-plus bailout of nuclear power plants, another (still remaining) part of the bill could end up costing Ohio ratepayers even more to subsidize two coal-fired power plants, one of which is in Indiana. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, there’s a bipartisan effort underway to repeal the coal subsidies, but right now there doesn’t seem to be the votes needed to pass such a measure.www.cleveland.com
