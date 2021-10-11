CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio ratepayers continue to bail out coal plants, including one in Indiana, because of House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

By Seth A. Richardson, cleveland.com
Power play: While state lawmakers have repealed House Bill 6′s $1 billion-plus bailout of nuclear power plants, another (still remaining) part of the bill could end up costing Ohio ratepayers even more to subsidize two coal-fired power plants, one of which is in Indiana. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, there’s a bipartisan effort underway to repeal the coal subsidies, but right now there doesn’t seem to be the votes needed to pass such a measure.

Ohio State Board of Education repeals anti-racism resolution: Capitol Letter

Reading, writing and racism: The Ohio State Board of Education repealed its anti-racism and equity resolution that it passed after George Floyd’s death, replacing it with a statement that acknowledges there are racial gaps in student achievement, along with gaps having to do with poverty and other issues. The statement also prohibits teaching topics that “seek to divide” or ascribe “collective guilt, moral deficiency, or racial bias, to a whole race or group of people.” A school board member who voted against the measure says it ignores disaggregated data showing wider gaps of Black students than poor whites, Laura Hancock reports.
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates reporting latest campaign fundraising hauls

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Republicans running for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats reported their campaign hauls on Friday just ahead of the latest federal quarterly deadline. JD Vance, the memoirist and venture capitalist who entered the race later than the rest of the field, reported $1.75 million in his first quarter as a candidate. That included some money raised before he officially declared his candidacy in July, as well as a $100,000 personal loan he made to his campaign, according to his campaign. His campaign bank account now has about $846,400.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joins Republican outrage over a proposal that would require banks to report more customer transactions to IRS

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Ohio attorney General Dave Yost on Friday joined 19 other Republican state attorneys general in objecting to a federal policy proposal that would require financial institutions to give the Internal Revenue Service information on any bank account with a balance of more than $600 whose yearly transactions exceed $600.
Ohio school report cards show decline in performance in nearly every district: The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The summer-like temperatures continue for a bit longer, but rain is in the forecast. Highs in the upper-70s are expected today, plus mostly cloudy skies and the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain is expected overnight, with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s.
Matt Burke for Garfield Heights mayor: endorsement editorial

The push and pull of Garfield Heights politics traces to the city’s exceptional diversity, strong residential character and economic opportunities, paired with the divisions, dissension and challenges that also come with an inner-ring suburb’s need to change and grow. The city is about 48% Black, 46% white, 3% Hispanic, and 2% multiracial, with a population that’s also 3% foreign-born. More than 60% of homes are owner-occupied, but poverty exceeds 17%.
The Ohio School board votes to rescind its anti-racism resolution: The Wake Up podcast

The Ohio Board of Education rescinds an anti-racism and equity resolution it passed in the wake of the George Floyd murder. The new Ohio school report cards say what everyone feared, that students in districts with the most poverty had the biggest setbacks during the pandemic. And two Cleveland hospital systems are working with children who suffer long haul symptoms of Covid-19.
