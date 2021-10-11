Ohio ratepayers continue to bail out coal plants, including one in Indiana, because of House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Republicans running for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats reported their campaign hauls on Friday just ahead of the latest federal quarterly deadline. JD Vance, the memoirist and venture capitalist who entered the race later than the rest of the field, reported $1.75 million in his first quarter as a candidate. That included some money raised before he officially declared his candidacy in July, as well as a $100,000 personal loan he made to his campaign, according to his campaign. His campaign bank account now has about $846,400.

