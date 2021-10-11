CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steilacoom, WA

Next U.S. attorney in western Washington is Steilacoom grad Nick Brown

By Peter Talbot
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Brown was sworn in Friday as U.S. attorney in western Washington. Nominated in July by President Joe Biden, Brown is the first Black top federal prosecutor in the state. Brown, 44, served as general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee from 2013 to 2017. Most recently, he was a litigation partner at Pacifica Law Group in Seattle where he handled complex civil and regulatory litigation, public policy, municipal law and other matters for public and private clients.

www.thenewstribune.com

