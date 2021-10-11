CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An overcast morning is followed by some peeks of sunshine this afternoon

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvercast conditions start us off this workweek but this cloud cover will not last. An area of high pressure to the north of us will move into our area which allows for a change in the wind direction. Currently, we have a south or southeast wind which is bringing in low-level moisture into the Twin Tiers. As this area of high pressure builds in, the wind direction changes and also the area of high pressure helps to clear out the cloud cover. This afternoon will be a mix of sun and clouds but I am thinking there will be more sun than clouds. We also stay dry today across the Twin Tiers. Today will be another above average day temperature wise with highs reaching the mid 70s. Our highs this week mostly sit into the mid 70s. Overnight tonight, cloud cover increases but we continue to stay dry. Lows tonight fall into the mid 50s which is still about 15 degrees above average. The cloud cover that builds in overnight tonight sticks with us into Tuesday morning. What also sticks with us for Tuesday is that area of high pressure. It allows for us to get more breaks in the cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon.

