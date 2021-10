Big theater chain Cinemark has named Melissa Hayes Thomas, chief financial officer of Groupon, as its new CFO and executive VP effective Nov. 8. Current CFO Sean Gamble will step back from that role but continue as president and chief operating officer, the company said Wednesday. He’ll become chief executive on Jan. 1, after current CEO Mark Zoradi retires at the end of this year. Thomas has been at Groupon in several top positions since 2017. She previously was VP Finance at Surgical Care Affiliates and has served in a variety of finance and accounting roles at Orbitz Worldwide, Equity Office Properties...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO