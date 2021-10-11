Faces of the Front Range: Scientists Bruce Vaughn and Bradley Markle look to save the world by understanding it
Most people might think ahead to their lunch break, weekend or the end of the year. Bruce Vaughn and Bradley Markle think hundreds of thousands of years forward and back. Vaughn, 67, has led the Stable Isotope Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research since 1989, and Markle, 35, joined the lab team about a year ago. By looking at cylindrical shafts of ice (called cores) drilled from the earth’s coldest places, they and their colleagues learn what they can about past climate, apply that knowledge to today’s issues and see the world in the process.www.denverpost.com
