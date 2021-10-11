$7.4M Greenwood Village mansion tops September home sales
Surrounded by 2.1 acres, a 19,020-square-foot Greenwood Village mansion sold for $7.4 million last month, earning the No. 1 spot on BusinessDen’s monthly top home sale list. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 4030 E. Forbes Court was originally listed for $7.95 million in June. The sellers, Tim and Janice Laney, purchased the property for $4.625 million in 2012, later transferring it to a trust, according to property records.www.denverpost.com
Comments / 0