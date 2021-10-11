CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kena's Team Conjured the 'Feeling of Getting Lost in a Forest'

By Joshua Khan
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena: Bridge Of Spirits demands attention for being a narrative-driven outlier that poeticizes the finer details of environmental storytelling. The PlayStation exclusive and debut from developer Ember Lab hits the canonical highs of the action-adventure genre—and, in a very Pixar way of doing things, binds clever puzzles and kinetic combat to the coziest swells of exploration. Instead of posing a debate on “fidelity versus mechanics,” Kena traces the growth of a young Balinese heroine, and as the studio tells WIRED, it uses her story to underline the importance of player-led discoveries in video games.

