How Kena's Team Conjured the 'Feeling of Getting Lost in a Forest'

When I arrive, I’m not sure where to look. Then there is a young man with braided hair throwing a deflated and stained basketball into the air and catching it. It’s a simple and inconsequential gesture he does again and again, and then he wanders down the street, away from the four-way intersection at Rivington and Orchard in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, which is where I was told Kevin Beasley’s performance would happen. I see art people around, so figure I am in the right place. But I’m still not sure what I should be paying attention to because the actions taken by the performers happen piecemeal. I ask the person next to me whether the performance has started. It has, she says. In a few minutes I see a man in black jeans, worn boots, a green hoodie over his shirt and a baseball cap on his head drag an unmoored bike rack across the intersection, hanging a bit of wire close to the ground as he pulls it. The sound is as I would expect: steel scrapping concrete and asphalt.

