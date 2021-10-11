Review: Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (2021)

The iPad mini has long suffered from middle child syndrome, never seeming to garner as much attention as the more affordable iPad or the productivity-minded iPad Pro. The fifth-generation iPad mini might change that. It’s been redesigned to look like Apple’s premium iPad Pro line, with the same A15 chipset that powers the iPhone 13 Pro, double the storage of its predecessor, a slightly larger display, second-generation Apple Pencil support, and the option for sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. Its battery can easily get you through the day, too. All of these upgrades come at a price, however, as the tablet costs $100 more than its predecessor, starting at $499. Ultimately, the $329 base model iPad remains our Editors' Choice winner for most people, but the mini is an excellent alternative if you're looking for something smaller and more powerful.

