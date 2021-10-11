CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Major US Snowstorm Of Season Set To Hit Rockies; Here's What To Expect In This Region

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAbOa_0cNa818Z00

It's around Columbus Day weekend that the weather traditionally becomes brisk as the fall season gets into full swing.

That scenario is certainly unfolding in the Rockies as the first major snowstorm of the season is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions through midweek.

But it's a far different story in this region.

That's because we've been off to an exceptionally warm start to October.

"Models indicate no end in sight for the foreseeable future as this anomalously warm regime is expected to continue through mid-month," the National Weather Service said.

In fact, from Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11 through the week's end on Saturday, Oct. 16, the high temperature is expected to be 70 degrees more each day.

Following a dreary day on Sunday, Oct. 10, sunshine will gradually start to peek through clouds on Columbus Day. The high temperature will be right around 70 degrees.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 will be partly sunny with a high temperature again around 70 degrees.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with the temperature creeping up a few degrees as a result, with a high in the low 70s.

Temps are expected to top off on Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15, hitting the mid to upper 70s amid mostly sunny skies both days.

For projected temperatures in this region for the next six to 10 days, see the first image above.

For a look at areas in the Rockies where a foot to two feet of snow is expected through Wednesday, Oct. 13, click on the second image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

WEEKEND WEATHER: Chance For Rain, Then Much Cooler

If you've been enjoying the above average temperatures over the past few days, you'll have a little bit longer to do so. A chance for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms are possible by early weekend, then expect more fall-like weather to arrive. You've also probably noticed how much shorter the days have become. We have only a few more weeks to go before the clocks are set back. Then it will be getting dark very early.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Hoodie weather and rain showers in the forecast this weekend — Here’s what to plan for

The risk for strong to severe storms will continue into Friday evening. We have been helped out by a layer of slightly warmer air in the upper atmosphere, which has worked to limit the development of storms in the daytime heat. This evening, a cold front will be nearing the Valley and will put the lift in the atmosphere needed to get more storms to develop. The better support for stronger storms was in place earlier this evening. That said, there is still enough wind dynamics in the atmosphere through the late evening for a stronger storm or two. Severe chances fade into the night as the cooler air takes over.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

WEEKEND WEATHER: Chance For Rain, Then Much Cooler

If you've been enjoying the above average temperatures over the past few days, you'll have a little bit longer to do so. A chance for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms are possible by early weekend, then expect more fall-like weather to arrive. You've also probably noticed how much shorter the days have become. We have only a few more weeks to go before the clocks are set back. Then it will be getting dark very early.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy