Book shortage could impact holiday shopping this year

 4 days ago
Waiting until the last minute could leave you empty-handed this holiday season. Bookstores are the latest to warn of shortages over the next few months. "The problem is multifold,” said Melissa Posten, the Director of Inventory at The Novel Neighbor on Big Bend Road. “First of all, there's a paper shortage. Paper mills have learned that cardboard is more lucrative, and with the increase in online shopping during the pandemic, they are printing cardboard boxes instead of making paper.

