SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Ask Ed Shultz why people buy guns, and why they shoot them, and he's got a remarkably succinct answer. "Immediate satisfaction," he says. "You can see that you hit the target. It's not like golf, where you make a great shot but you have to wait until the end of the round and then you add up your score to see how you did. It's like mowing the lawn. You get that sense of satisfaction because you can look back and see that you did something."

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO