Large hail causes damage across Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the metro, several areas were hit by large hail and damaging winds.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, officials say there were at least 10 tornadoes that touched down in the Sooner State on Sunday. Experts say that number will likely change as more data comes into the center.

It appears that the town of Anadarko suffered the most severe damage from a tornadic storm in the state.

In addition to damage to trees and power lines, some buildings in Anadarko suffered significant damage from the storm.

A possible tornado was also spotted near the town of Cooperton, but it doesn’t appear that it caused any major damage.

It wasn’t a tornado but hail that caused massive amounts of damage to cars and windows in Norman.

There were reports of golf ball and tennis ball sized hail in Norman.

