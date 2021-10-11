5 things you need to know - Oct. 11

Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to start off your workweek.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Southwest Scrambles After Canceling More Than 1000 Flights

Southwest looks to clean up the mess from this weekend's nationwide cancelation of more than 1000 flights. The cancelations have been blamed on many things--including the airline itself and staffing issues. FAA staffing issues, and weather.

_____

New Community College COVID Guidelines

The Colorado Community College system has outlined new COVID-19 testing protocols for faculty, staff, and students.

Starting Jan. 17, they will have to undergo weekly testing or provide proof of vaccination. Also, there will be no exemption process for the testing protocol. Refusal to comply could result in discipline up to--and including--suspension or expulsion.

_____

Evacuated Residents Return Home Now That Birdseye Fire is Contained

El Paso County residents are back home this morning after being evacuated Friday due to the Birdseye Fire. The 21-acre fire is now fully contained. Residents who returned home on Sunday tell us it was a stressful couple of days and they hope to use the experience to better prepare for the future.

_____

Prescribed Burns Begin

Also, News5 wants to remind everyone that rangers with Pike National Forest have started conducting prescribed burns to cut down on potential wildfire fuels. They started up these burns again now that the recent cooler temperatures setting in. They will be working throughout the cold season in several areas, totaling more than 700 acres.

_____

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather is going to be perfect today with comfortable fall weather expected through the afternoon and evening!

The winds will be breezy today, but generally not as strong as what we saw over the weekend. We'll see dry and sunny skies across the region with temperatures down around freezing in the mountains and valleys overnight.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter