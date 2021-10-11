CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet transforms into Willy Wonka in first look from prequel: 'The suspense is terrible'

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Photo credit Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is giving fans a glimpse at his version of Willy Wonka.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old showed off the transformation on his Instagram account.

In the first-look from the upcoming musical, the actor dons the classic outfit, which includes a brown top hat and a velvet purple coat.

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫," the star captioned the photo.

See the first photo from the “Wonka” set right here!

In the second photo, the Academy Award winner is seen holding a small purple gift box in Wonka’s signature cane.

Chalamet is stepping into the shoes of the eccentric chocolate factory owner in the highly-anticipated “Wonka,” which serves as a musical prequel to the 1964 book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl.

The film will also star “The Crown’s” Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, “Mr. Bean’s” Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Keegan-Michael Key and more. It is being penned by Simon Rich and directed by “Paddington” director Paul King.

The iconic role was previously held by Gene Wilder in 1971, followed by Johnny Depp in 2005.

The cast of the original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” celebrated the film’s 50th anniversary in July and shared their thoughts on the prequel, specifically on Chalamet’s adaptation.

"You can't kill the Willy Wonka story," Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie Bucket, told PEOPLE.

"So all of it is good. It's a great story. And people enjoy whatever different version they're watching; it's fun to watch,” he added.

Chalamet’s reps told Variety that despite portraying a younger version of fictional inventor, the actor would sing and dance much like Wilder’s whimsical and lively version.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait a bit to get a taste of the new film as “Wonka” is slated to premiere on March 17, 2023.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

Comments / 0

