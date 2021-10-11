ConsenSys on Verge of Completing $3 Billion Valuation Deal
ConsenSys gets the backing of several finance players as investors that could see the company’s valuation reach $3 billion. ConsenSys is looking to close a funding deal that could give the Ethereum blockchain technology company a $3 billion valuation, according to a Financial Times report. Back in April, the New York-based firm raised $65 million from financial powerhouses such as JPMorgan, Mastercard, and UBS. ConsenSys termed this process, which also included some leading decentralized companies (DeFi), a ‘formation round.’ It however declined to comment further on the fundraising. Nonetheless, securing the financing would mark an important milestone for the seven-year-old company.www.coinspeaker.com
