CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lamb Ending Explained with Noomi Rapace

By David Crow
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains major Lamb spoilers. Read our spoiler-free review here. Who is Ada’s father? It’s the question asked in the very first shot of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb, as an unseen person (or animal) treks through a frigid Christmas Eve snow, looking for comfort. I doubt I was the only viewer to be suspicious about the characters we meet, particularly when brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) shows up on the farm unannounced later in the movie. Could he be Ada’s father? This, of course, was folly. As we soon learn, Ada’s papa is not the type to knock on doors or ask for permission.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Waterworld Ending, Explained

Kevin Reynolds’ 1995 post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie ‘Waterworld’ is a movie that you may or may not like, but it is not one you can shove aside. The epic nautical story takes us to a bleak future, where a nameless drifter — who goes by the Mariner — teams up with a woman and a child to embark upon a reluctant journey to find the mythical dry land.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Titane’s Wild Ending, Explained

Julia Ducournau is preoccupied with the tipping point where humans become monsters, morphing into something beyond the realm of either creature. In her latest film, the Palme d’Or–winning genre thriller Titane—out in American theaters October 1—a woman named Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) suffers a car accident that makes her sexually attracted to cars, resulting in an eerie, confounding pregnancy.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
tribuneledgernews.com

‘Lamb’ review: Woolly, low-keyed supernatural winner from Iceland is guided by ‘Dragon Tattoo’ star Noomi Rapace

Blinding snow, heavy breathing from an unseen force: The first few seconds of “Lamb” suggests Liam Neeson has returned for another wintry exercise in human-on-human revenge. But no! There’s nothing predictable or formulaic about this masterly exercise in incremental, calmly framed tension and uneasy human/animal coexistence. Even with a slight...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Hearst
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Patriot Ledger

In supernatural thriller 'Lamb,' Noomi Rapace haunts like ewe have never seen

There are bad movies and there are baa movies. Valdimar Jóhannsson’s compellingly weird “Lamb” fits snuggly in the realm of the latter with his intentionally hilarious horror parable about … Well, exactly what is it about? On the surface, it’s an effective examination of the healing powers of parenthood. But beneath it all, this wolf, literally in sheep’s clothing, is nursing a sinister streak encompassing appropriations, anthropomorphism, murder and ultimately revenge. Yes, it’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Halloween Kills Ending Explained

This article contains massive Halloween Kills spoilers. The second part of David Gordon Green’s rebooted Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, is upon us with more murder, more Myers, and much much more mayhem. This film follows on immediately from 2018’s Halloween—Michael has been left for dead in the burning basement but (surprise!) he’s not dead. Meanwhile Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), Karen (Judy Greer), and Allyson (Andi Matichak) are on their way to the hospital to get Laurie’s wounds treated.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace returns to her Icelandic roots for ‘Lamb’

AUSTIN — Swedish actress Noomi Rapace is used to going from one extreme to another. “I was shooting a movie in New Orleans and wrapped on a Saturday morning. On Monday, I was on location in Iceland waiting to deliver baby lambs,” says Rapace, 41, recently while at Austin’s Fantastic Fest film festival to promote the disturbing thriller “Lamb,” opening Oct. 8 in theaters. “When they are born, it’s magical, you see the creature trying to walk, drinking milk, getting its soul.”
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace on Delivering Real Baby Lambs and Sleepless Nights in Iceland

In the summer of 2019, Noomi Rapace left the Louisiana set of The Secrets We Keep on a Friday, and three days later, she was delivering a baby lamb on the Iceland-based set of Lamb. For the Swedish actor, Lamb was a homecoming of sorts since she lived in a small Icelandic village called Flúðir for a stretch of her childhood. In the debut feature film from Valdimar Jóhannsson, Rapace plays Maria, who, along with her husband Ingvar, delivers an unusual baby lamb on their farm in Iceland. The grieving couple quickly welcome the mysterious lamb into their home and...
PETS
Inverse

Lamb ending explained: Director reveals the chilling truth behind his A24 horror hit

Few movies this year are as quietly captivating as Valdimar Jóhannsson’s minimalist supernatural horror movie Lamb, released in the U.S. by famed indie studio A24. With more animals seen onscreen than human actors, Jóhannsson’s debut feature film explores parental grief and loss amidst vast Icelandic farmlands. And it’s in these wide-open fields of dull greenery that something terrifying stalks the human characters.
MOVIES
Elle

Noomi Rapace Tapped into Her Maternal Instinct While Filming Lamb

Several long months ago, Noomi Rapace couldn’t even fathom sitting on a Zoom session in New York City, chatting with someone about her experience working on the idiosyncratic new film, Lamb. That’s because she had sunk so deeply into her role as Maria—one half of a melancholy, flannel-wearing couple living on an outlying farm in Iceland whose life irrevocably changes with the birth of a human-lamb hybrid—that the actress was no longer detectable, even to those who know her best.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
filmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 173: Noomi Rapace

Acting, actor, Back to One, Lamb, Noomi Rapace, Podcast. Noomi Rapace returns to the podcast (first time: Ep. 43) to talk about her new film, the atmospheric, slow-burn thriller Lamb. Set in Iceland, which Noomi knows well from her childhood, the film’s landscapes feel almost like supporting characters. She talks about using the emotions they brought up in her, and the delicate way she entered grief into the performance. After I share my embarrassing animal parenting story, Noomi matches it, and illustrates why it was not hard at all to make her motherly love for the lamb baby believable. She schools us on the importance of not sticking to decisions that are “expired,” avoiding the trap of self awareness, and operating on instincts. Plus much more!
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

The Best Scary Movies on Horror Channel for October

It’s October! We can wear layers again! We can have far too heated arguments about whether pumpkin spice lattes are the downfall of civilization or are literally just a drink! Kick leaves along the pavement and then stop kicking leaves because there was something wet in that pile just there!
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Den of Geek’s Horror Movie Sleepover Memories

The best time to discover horror movies is when you’re fractionally too young to be watching horror movies. And the best people to watch them with are not your parents, who will reassure you and allow you talk through any worries you have, but a bunch of similarly aged, ill prepared, youngsters. Hence the sleepover is the ideal screening scenario, where a bunch of kids get together to stay up all night and watch scary movies.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Lamb' Star Noomi Rapace Jokes About Possible Sequel: 'Maybe the Next One Is My Head on a Sheep'

Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason star in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s A24 drama “Lamb” as a couple, Maria and Ingvar, who live on a remote farm in Iceland and discover that one of their sheep has given birth to a lamb that is half human. The two decide to raise the half-lamb half-human creature as their own child. Their life is disrupted when Ingvar’s brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) unexpectedly shows up at their door.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Trip’ Review: Noomi Rapace Kicks Ass in Rip-Roaring Norwegian Dark Comedy

[Editor’s note: The following review contains major spoilers for “The Trip (Onde Dager).”] In real life, when married people say they think about murdering their spouse, most don’t actually mean it. In Tommy Wirkola’s devilishly fun black comedy “The Trip” (Norwegian title: “Onde Dager”), they do. Landing somewhere in a delicious Venn diagram between thriller, horror, and comedy, “The Trip” is a fast-paced joy ride that should make even the squeamish delight in a little bloodbath. (Since much of the fun comes from an endless parade of rabbits Wirkola pulls out of his insane hat, knowing too much about the action...
MOVIES
IGN

No Time to Die Ending Explained: Is This the Last Bond Movie?

FilmWarning: Full spoilers follow for No Time to Die. If you just want to know how many end credits scenes there are in No Time to Die, we’ll tell you right here: There aren't any, but there is a brief title card in the final moments of the flim. Read...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy