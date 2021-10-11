Lamb Ending Explained with Noomi Rapace

Acting, actor, Back to One, Lamb, Noomi Rapace, Podcast. Noomi Rapace returns to the podcast (first time: Ep. 43) to talk about her new film, the atmospheric, slow-burn thriller Lamb. Set in Iceland, which Noomi knows well from her childhood, the film’s landscapes feel almost like supporting characters. She talks about using the emotions they brought up in her, and the delicate way she entered grief into the performance. After I share my embarrassing animal parenting story, Noomi matches it, and illustrates why it was not hard at all to make her motherly love for the lamb baby believable. She schools us on the importance of not sticking to decisions that are “expired,” avoiding the trap of self awareness, and operating on instincts. Plus much more!

