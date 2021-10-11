CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Lilly says South of Heaven showcases the dark side of Jason Sudeikis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvangeline Lilly stars as a terminally ill wife-to-be in the new indie thriller South of Heaven alongside Jason Sudeikis, who plays her just-released from jail beau who is trying to walk the straight and narrow, when of course everything goes very, very south. While Lilly notes Sudeikis is known for...

Middletown Press

'South of Heaven' Review: Jason Sudeikis Goes Badass in a Thriller Too Contrived to Believe

With the Emmy-decorated, too-many-people’s-favorite-show-to-count triumph of his role on “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis has joined the rarefied club of all-stops-out comedians who make the transition to becoming full-on dramatic actors. That said, “Ted Lasso” is a drama streaked with comedy. So you could say that Sudeikis, for all the adoration and acclaim he’s earned, still hasn’t quite entered the fabled upper echelon of the “All comedians want to play Hamlet — but only a few get to do it” stratosphere.
filmpulse.net

SOUTH OF HEAVEN Review

South of Heaven, directed by Aharon Keshales, begins like a stage play. Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) sits at a table at his parole hearing and speaks with a judge who’s never seen. He’s just found out that his first and only love, Annie (Evangeline Lilly), has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and has a year to live. He’s served 12 years of a 15-year sentence for armed robbery but needs to get out to marry her and spend what little time she has left, together. Although there’s a back-and-forth with the judge, the scene feels monologue-like, as our full focus is on this man desperate for his love.
illinoisnewsnow.com

Sean at the Movies South of Heaven and Collection

On the newest edition of Sean at the Movies Professional Film Critic Sean Kernan talks with the Director of the new drama South of Heaven starring Jason Sudeikis, Aharon Keshales about why he chose Jason Sudeikis as the lead for this crime drama and his unique and daring approach to storytelling. And then, keep listening because Sean talks with the brilliant director of the new action drama Collection starring Alex Pettyfer, Marianna Palka who talks about keeping a good pace, directing action and her leading man, Alex Pettyfer. Both movies are available now for Video on Demand Rental.
awardswatch.com

‘South of Heaven’ review: A serious Jason Sudeikis can’t lasso up the dramatic chops to save contrived story [Grade: C]

While Jason Sudeikis was already an established actor in Hollywood, the mega-success of his Apple TV+ Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso has shot the SNL alum into the stratosphere. Because of this, Sudeikis certainly will have many more choices now as an actor, and the projects he chooses to do will get heightened interest. Which is why it’s so fascinating that the first Sudeikis film to hit during the Ted Lasso wave is South of Heaven, a low-budget indie movie that he shot before the first episode of Ted Lasso had ever been seen and is as far from Ted Lasso as you could imagine, and yet still won’t be enough to unchain Sudeikis from his popular TV alter ego.
Miami Herald

‘South of Heaven’ review: Bad thriller casts Sudeikis in unconvincing role

As Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis is believable as the world's nicest guy, a fella for whom a handshake and a smile is currency. But playing a bank robber trying to get his life back on track against a mountingly unbelievable set of circumstances, not so much. Which makes "South of Heaven" decidedly south of good.
nickiswift.com

Inside Evangeline Lilly's Relationship With Norman Kali

Evangeline Lilly became a household name through not one, but several, massively successful franchises — ABC's "Lost," "The Hobbit" trilogy, and as superhero The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since her "Lost" days, Lilly has largely made headlines for professional highlights (save for that coronavirus Instagram fiasco in 2020), but it was her on-set romance with "Lost" co-star Dominic Monaghan that received plenty of media attention for its share of ups and downs. Entangled in an on-and-off relationship for several years, Monaghan allegedly popped the question to Lilly in 2007, although he would be photographed later that year, per Digital Spy, "crying in another woman's arms" in a California restaurant. This appeared to be simply one of the pair's "off" moments, and they were soon enough spotted together again.
/Film

Ant-Man 3 Star Evangeline Lilly Is A Bit Behind On Her MCU 'Homework'

There are so many movies and so little time. It's a problem that haunts us all and according to "Ant-Man and the Wasp" actress Evangeline Lilly, that even includes the stars of said movies. No one can watch everything and, as if the general barrage of new movies isn't enough, Lilly is part of the bursting-at-the-seams Marvel Cinematic Universe, which just added TV series to its overwhelming docket of new things. So if you've been having trouble keeping up with all that's new in the MCU, you're not alone.
Collider

Evangeline Lilly Praises the ‘Ant-Man 3’ Script and Explains Why She Loved ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’

With Aharon Keshales’ South of Heaven now playing in select theaters and available On-Demand and Digital, I recently caught up with Evangeline Lilly to talk about being part of the indie crime thriller where she stars opposite Jason Sudeikis. While I’ll have the full conversation online this weekend, today I wanted to share what she had to say about Marvel and the MCU.
People

Evangeline Lilly: 'I Don't Always Know What's Going on Completely in the Marvel Universe'

Evangeline Lilly has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over half a decade, but even she has trouble keeping up with the expansive superhero powerhouse. Lilly, 42, plays Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp in the Ant-Man film franchise, a role she first took on in 2015's Ant-Man and played again in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. While she is currently working on her third Ant-Man film, the actress tells PEOPLE she's no Marvel expert.
