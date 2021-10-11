Evangeline Lilly says South of Heaven showcases the dark side of Jason Sudeikis

Evangeline Lilly became a household name through not one, but several, massively successful franchises — ABC's "Lost," "The Hobbit" trilogy, and as superhero The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since her "Lost" days, Lilly has largely made headlines for professional highlights (save for that coronavirus Instagram fiasco in 2020), but it was her on-set romance with "Lost" co-star Dominic Monaghan that received plenty of media attention for its share of ups and downs. Entangled in an on-and-off relationship for several years, Monaghan allegedly popped the question to Lilly in 2007, although he would be photographed later that year, per Digital Spy, "crying in another woman's arms" in a California restaurant. This appeared to be simply one of the pair's "off" moments, and they were soon enough spotted together again.
