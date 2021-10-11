Evangeline Lilly says South of Heaven showcases the dark side of Jason Sudeikis

While Jason Sudeikis was already an established actor in Hollywood, the mega-success of his Apple TV+ Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso has shot the SNL alum into the stratosphere. Because of this, Sudeikis certainly will have many more choices now as an actor, and the projects he chooses to do will get heightened interest. Which is why it’s so fascinating that the first Sudeikis film to hit during the Ted Lasso wave is South of Heaven, a low-budget indie movie that he shot before the first episode of Ted Lasso had ever been seen and is as far from Ted Lasso as you could imagine, and yet still won’t be enough to unchain Sudeikis from his popular TV alter ego.

