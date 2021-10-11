CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

High school students avoiding student debt, finding careers to support a family

By Kevin Barry
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347V0J_0cNa3aMK00

The next generation of America’s trades workers is being trained right now at a time when businesses say they can’t hire them fast enough.

HVAC companies tell News 5 it could take weeks for repair visits because they don’t always have enough workers to handle the calls. The workers they do have can expect to be wooed with better wages, benefits, and continuing education offers just to sweeten the deal.

In an Auburn Career Center HVAC training shop where bent metal and loud noises are the norm, so are high school students who have planned their careers out earlier than most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjNFv_0cNa3aMK00
Auburn Career Center students learn trade skills before they graduate high school as a way to get a jump start on a career.

“I wanted to do something that paid well and you could get right out of high school,” said Aiden Lanning. “[HVAC] was very much a necessity.”

“I always knew that I didn’t want to go to college,” said Tim Manseoo, pointing out that his grandfather was an HVAC technician, so he picked the same journey.

Students like Lanning, Manseoo, and Drew McNeil are still in high school and come to the Auburn Career Center as part of their high school experience to learn one of a long list of trades before they graduate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LHQX_0cNa3aMK00
Students come to the program during their normal high school days.

“Everyone thinks you have to go to college when you really don’t,” said McNeil.

They often have internships while they train, cutting down the time it’ll take to land an apprenticeship before eventually becoming a full-time journeyman. Starting pay can add up to $60,000 a year which goes even farther considering they are taking on none of the college debt that is weighing down many of their high school peers.

“A lot of the guys were pretty impressed with how much I already knew,” said Manseoo, talking about his internship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrEsl_0cNa3aMK00
Auburn Career Center training can lead to internships which can quickly turn into apprenticeships and becoming a journeyman worker.

“It’s exactly what we’re trying to accomplish here is provide an environment for students to learn skills that are going to set them up for their life,” said Auburn Career Center Superintendent Dr. Brian Bontempo. “We have more phone calls now than ever before [from local employers]. ‘How do we get in front of your students? How do we have access so we can have those young people come work for us?”

It means graduating students are expecting and getting better wages, benefits, and additional training even after being hired full-time.

Building up Ohio’s workforce has been one of Lt. Gov. Husted’s projects, serving as Governor DeWine’s Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. TechCred reimburses employers for enrolling employees in programs that can get them new credentials. It’s helped AWT companies cover the cost of the apprenticeship program and just opened its 10th application period in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGdms_0cNa3aMK00
AWT's apprentice program allows companies to help their employees gain new manufacturing skills so they can do more around the shop, advance in their careers, and earn more money.

TechCred’s success creates more demand for big investment projects like when manufacturers around Mentor and the surrounding community took their own steps to create the next generation of well-trained workers in Northeast Ohio with the skills to work in that industry in the future. Alliance for Working Together (AWT) broke ground on a roughly $3 million Transformation Center, a training facility they’ll use to help train manufacturing workers in Northeast Ohio in the technology they need to know for the next generation of manufacturing jobs.

“These students not only have great skills, they have a little leverage too,” said Dr. Bontempo.

At least partially because they are working in an industry that can’t be outsourced.

“Everybody needs air conditioning in their homes, they need heating in their homes,” said Manseoo.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
santansun.com

Places to volunteer wanted by high school students

There are some obvious aspects of the high school experience that students have missed out on during the pandemic – proms, hanging out with friends at school, even sitting in the same classrooms with their teachers. But there have been some less obvious aspects as well. “We are hearing from...
CHANDLER, AZ
wiproud.com

Local organizations partner to provide career exploring programs to high school students

Several businesses and organizations in the La Crosse Area are working together with the Gateway Area Council to provide hands-on, interactive programs to explore careers in Law Enforcement, Engineering, Aviation, and Fire / EMS. Youth in grades 9-12 from the local area high schools are invited to join an Explorer Post that runs from October through May. Students will be able to interact with professionals already in the career fields and learning about their career path and their career decisions. They will also do fun, hands-on activities focused on some aspect of each field.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Tampa

Local High School Students Take on Barbering Elective

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – If your current job isn’t cutting it, take some advice from these local barber academy students. One Hillsborough County instructor is inspiring her classroom to take clippers and hair extensions to the next level. “The four different angles of cutting are zero degrees, 90 degrees, 180 [degrees] and 45 [degrees] is the last on,” said Jaelle Jean, a sophomore at Middleton High School. She and a handful of other students there are learning to cut hair properly. “I’m in my tenth grade year of high school. I just wanted to enjoy it before I...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
KCRG.com

New class at Dubuque Senior High School to help students with job research and career planning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of students at Dubuque Senior High School are hard at work, but they are not working on Math or Science homework. Instead, they are doing research into what they want to do once they leave high school. It is all part of a new class at Dubuque Senior called Employability Skills with Job Shadowing. The class requires students to research their future career plans and do 16 hours of job shadowing.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Student Debt#Youtube Tv#High School#The Auburn Career Center
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: High school students explore career options at Lake Land event

MATTOON — Friends Rachel Akeman and Natalie Wendt, both of Effingham, were among many area high school students who checked out ambulances and other emergency medical equipment during Lake Land College's annual Career Day on Tuesday. "I want to be either a nurse or a paramedic. I have always had...
MATTOON, IL
valleyjournals.com

Local high school students volunteer to support Murray-Midvale community

After the “Power of an Hour”— 9/11 National Day of Service, Murray High students sort donated items to give to local shelters and those in need in the community. (Lia Smith/Murray High) Murray High senior Emma Thompson is a varsity cheerleader and is supporting her squad becoming more involved in...
MIDVALE, UT
KLTV

Lab at Spring Hill High School to expose students to different careers, teach skills for employment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new lab at Spring Hill High School is helping students learn skills to apply in post-graduation. The Practical Assessment Exploration System(PAES) is a lab that is designed to allow students the opportunity to discover five different types of work industry for them. They range from consumer services to computer technology and the construction industry. The students learn what they are interested in and they get to explore a lot of different jobs that they may not have the chance to be exposed to.
LONGVIEW, TX
nonpareilonline.com

High school students research, shop for a college or university

Students from several area high schools did some college shopping during a college fair Wednesday at Lewis Central High School. More than 50 colleges had booths at the event, as well as the U.S. Army, Army ROTC and Iowa National Guard, according to Jackie Bode-Steinke, Lewis Central counselor for juniors and seniors, who coordinated the event.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
brownwoodtx.com

Early High School Student Spotlights

Early High School has started a Student Spotlights recognition this year. For the first six weeks, Student Spotlights are seniors Taylor Summers and Korbin Barr, juniors Caroline Welker and Jaxyn Price, sophomores Tristin Rasor and Asher Callaway and freshmen Harmonie Pittman and Brooks Clippinger.The recognized students are young men and women who embody what it means to be an Early Longhorn.
EARLY, TX
msu.edu

Okemos High School students voice learning challenges

Imagine completing almost half of your high school experience on Zoom, and then being sent full force back to in-person for your senior year. It is the reality for Senior, Sarah Hamel. After making the transition to online classes a year ago, students struggled with losing the social connection that...
OKEMOS, MI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol Community College, Bay Coast Bank to provide high school students opportunity to gain free college credits, career experience 

Bristol Community College is proud to announce the new BayCoast Bank Scholars program. This innovative scholarship and apprenticeship program was developed in collaboration with BayCoast Bank and intended to assist students from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds to earn their Associate Degree in business at Bristol and bachelor’s degree in business management, at the University of Massachusetts, while working at BayCoast Bank and gaining valuable professional experience. In addition to providing students with a jump start on their careers, while earning college credits in a supportive college environment, the privately funded initiative is also supporting BayCoast Bank’s commitment to a diversified banking workforce throughout their institution, as well as both organizations’ shared commitment to fostering a college-going culture in the region.
COLLEGES
fox44news.com

KISD Planning fair for middle and high school students

KILLEEN, Texas — Killen ISD will be hosting a Planning Fair on Tuesday, October 12. The fair will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Students from middle schools and high schools and their parents are invited to learn about the high school program options KISD offers.
KILLEEN, TX
usciences.edu

First-Generation Students Find Support, Success at USciences

When WICTOR PAC PharmD’22 graduates in May, he will be the first in his family to do so. Pac was inspired to pursue a degree after taking an afterschool job at his neighborhood pharmacy where he was able to serve his community and learn about caring for others. At USciences,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTEN.com

5 Personal Finance Lessons for High School Students

The importance of financial literacy for teens cannot be overstated, especially since the average student leaves college owing $29,900 in student loans. Unfortunately, many teens don’t learn how to manage money in school. They are offered student loans for college but have little understanding of how to pay them back or follow a budget.
EDUCATION
Record-Journal

Platt High School Certified Nurse Aide Students

The first group of Platt H.S. Certified Nurse Aide students attended clinical at Connecticut Baptist Homes in Meriden on Monday, Sept. 20. A total of 19 Platt students are completing the state clinical and classroom requirements to be eligible to test with the State of CT at the end of the year.
MERIDEN, CT
wrangellsentinel.com

High school students learn to converse in sign language

Ann Hilburn began learning American Sign Language for an elective course in college, thinking it would benefit her aspirations of becoming a nurse. That class led her to change her career field entirely. "I had just fallen in love with sign language," she said. She's passing that love on to...
WRANGELL, AK
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Launches New Online Database To Help Students Find Careers

West Virginia’s K-12 and higher education leaders launched a new resource this week that will assist students by helping them find college and career options that meet their specific interests and needs after high school. The “Classroom 2 Career Navigator” is an online storage hub found on the West Virginia...
EDUCATION
Daily Targum

Rutgers University Business for Youth program assists high school students in career development

Rutgers University Business for Youth (RUBY) is a pre-college program for high school students in underserved communities that exists to introduce them to college and different career paths in the business field through various activities and guidance. Ronald Richter, an assistant professor of professional practice in the Department of Finance...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
msureporter.com

Students find career, internship opportunities through expo

To help prepare students for the real world, Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts a Career and Internship Expo each year. This year the expo was hosted in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom, compared to it being held virtually last year. Here, dozens of companies and businesses are invited to represent who they are and extend job opportunities to students who are looking for experience.
MANKATO, MN
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy