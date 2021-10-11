CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kyle Gallner joins Something's Wrong with Rose cast

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Gallner, Kal Penn and Jessie T. Usher have joined the cast of 'Something's Wrong with Rose'. The trio round out the cast of the horror movie and will feature alongside previously announced cast members Sosie Bacon, Rob Morgan, Judy Reyes, Caitlin Stasey and Gillian Zinser. Thank you for reading!

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Michael Gandolfini joins Cat Person cast

Michael Gandolfini is attached to star in the psychological thriller 'Cat Person', joining previously announced cast members Nicholas Braun and Emilia Jones. Michael Gandolfini has been added to the cast of 'Cat Person'. The 22-year-old actor has joined Susanna Fogel's psychological thriller along with Hope Davis, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed,...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Stasey
Person
Kal Penn
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Judy Reyes
Person
Sosie Bacon
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Was Ricarlo Flanagan vaccinated against covid-19? Actor dies aged 40

Actor, comedian and rapper Ricarlo Flanagan has died aged 40. The news was confirmed by Flanagan’s agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent on 12 October 2021. In light of the news that Ricarlo’s death resulted from covid-19 complications, fans have wondered whether Ricarlo Flanagan was vaccinated against the virus. Who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
WTVF

'SATC' star's cause of death revealed in obituary

The obituary for "Sex and the City" star Willie Garson revealed the actor passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor's family confirmed his cause of death in his obituary, which was published in the New York Times on Thursday. Garson, who died unexpectedly earlier this week at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy