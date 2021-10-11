CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to start week lower as oil hits 7-year highs. U.S. stock futures fell Monday. Energy names surged as U.S. oil prices hit seven-year highs to start the new week. Dow stock Merck was nearly flat in Monday's premarket after the drugmaker said it applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. for its antiviral Covid pill.

