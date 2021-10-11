CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cintas

The Trade: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Executive Vice President Michael L. Thompson acquired a total of 30448 shares at an average price of $151.02. The insider spent $4,598,216.61 to acquire those shares. The insider also disposed a total of 20227 shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

What Cintas Does: In its core uniform and facility services unit (80% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America.

Limoneira

The Trade: Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) Director Jose de Jesus Loza acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $15.65. To acquire these shares, it cost $156,500.00.

What’s Happening: Limoneira recently announced its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $10.0 million of its.

What Limoneira Does: Limoneira Co is an agribusiness company. The company's operating segments include Fresh Lemons; Lemon Packing; Avocados; Other Agribusiness and Corporate and Other.

Broadridge Financial

The Trade: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) Executive Chairman Richard Daly bought a total of 81909 shares at an average price of $97.86. The insider spent $8,015,487.72 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 73300 shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped more than 11% since the start of the year.

What Broadridge Financial Does: Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers.

