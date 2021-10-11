CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Roundup | Buksa stays red hot with another goal in Poland's win over San Marino

By Jeff Lemieux
New England Revolution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether for club or country, Adam Buksa just can't stop scoring. Buksa made the most of an 18-minute substitute appearance on Saturday night in Warsaw, scoring Poland's fourth goal in a 5-0 win over San Marino. The 25-year-old striker now has five goals in four senior appearances with Poland - including four in just 63 minutes of action against San Marino - while he has also been red hot with the New England Revolution, scoring five goals in his last six MLS appearances.

www.revolutionsoccer.net

