International Roundup | Buksa stays red hot with another goal in Poland's win over San Marino
Whether for club or country, Adam Buksa just can't stop scoring. Buksa made the most of an 18-minute substitute appearance on Saturday night in Warsaw, scoring Poland's fourth goal in a 5-0 win over San Marino. The 25-year-old striker now has five goals in four senior appearances with Poland - including four in just 63 minutes of action against San Marino - while he has also been red hot with the New England Revolution, scoring five goals in his last six MLS appearances.www.revolutionsoccer.net
