MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Third-string freshman quarterback Jake Garcia missed the Virginia game with an injury and is expected to be out at least four weeks. "Jake will be out long-term," head coach Manny Diaz said after a 30-28 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday. "I would say through October and back sometime in November. I do think we have a chance to get him back before the end of the regular season though."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO