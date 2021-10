There's a photo that went viral in 2019 of two mountain gorillas behind a park ranger as he snaps a selfie in Congo's Virunga National Park. One gorilla seems to glance over at the human with all the merely mild interest of a New Yorker waiting on a subway platform, her hands at her side as if rammed into imaginary pockets. The second gorilla just behind the ranger seems to lean into the shot as if to say, hello. Look who's here, too. That's Ndakasi, whose death at the age of 14 was reported this week by Virunga National Park. Ndakasi has been in the park since she was 2. Rangers found her shortly after her mother and other members of their family had been slaughtered by armed militia.

