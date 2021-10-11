Cellebrite To Acquire Digital Clues For Undisclosed Terms
- Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions provider Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) agreed to acquire the assets of open-source intelligence firm Digital Clues AG. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Israel-based Digital Clues has a team of over 20-persons, possessing a contingent of Research & Development specialists and a leadership team with experience across intelligence, big data, and security for public safety agencies and enterprises.
- Digital Clues technology is available both as a SaaS offering and as on-premise software.
- The acquisition strengthens Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform, reinforcing its position as the end-to-end technology partner capable of digitizing the entire investigative workflow. The purchase will also help to grow its footprint within law enforcement intelligence and investigation units across the globe.
- The acquisition will likely close in the Q4 of 2021.
- Cellebrite held $251.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: CLBT shares closed higher by 0.2% at $9.96 on Friday.
