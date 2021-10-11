CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ with harvest despite summer drought

By Ariana Schumacher
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUGHES AND SULLY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall harvest is in full swing across South Dakota. With the drought conditions this summer, some producers in the central part of the state were worried about having a decent crop. However, after catching some rainfall at the end of summer and beginning of fall, their yields are doing better than originally predicted.

