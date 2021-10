Volkswagen announced this week that its sales of battery electric vehicles worldwide doubled in the third quarter of this year. In all, EVs accounted for more than 6% of the company’s global sales for the first time. Through the end of September, Volkswagen sold 293,100 EVs — more than 6% of total sales. The company did particularly well in China, where it delivered 28,900 cars. That figure is up substantially from the 18,300 delivered in the first half of 2021. The strong sales performance comes in spite of the worldwide shortage of computer chips that is affecting all automakers.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO