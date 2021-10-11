CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Video: Man fires shots at moving vehicle on Bronx street

By Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XI2D3_0cNa0bLg00

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man fired shots on a Bronx street early Saturday, damaging a vehicle and an apartment window, police said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the vicinity of White Plains Road and East 223rd Street in the Wakefield, police said.

Two men were walking along White Plains Road when one of them started firing multiple rounds towards an unidentified moving vehicle, police said.

Read more: Crime news

A parked and unoccupied 2013 BMW SUV was damaged by gunfire and a round struck a window and entered a second-floor apartment, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man inside the apartment was not injured, cops said.

No other injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

16-year-old killed in Lower East Side shooting, 1 other injured: NYPD

NEW YORK — A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on Manhattan’s Lower East Side Friday, according to police officials. It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Delancy and Suffolk streets. A 16-year-old male was killed in the shooting; a second male was also shot, suffering injuries […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen grazed, another boy shot in leg in Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — As a concerning trend of youth gun violence continues across the city, the NYPD on Thursday night shared new information about gunfire that left two teens wounded in Brooklyn earlier in October. Police said it happened late the night of Oct. 1 when two unidentified individuals approached the teenage boys in a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer facing murder charges in fatal Brooklyn double shooting: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer has been hit with murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing her estranged girlfriend’s new companion and wounding her ex in a deadly double shooting Wednesday at their Brooklyn home, according to police. The NYPD early Friday said Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, had been charged with murder and attempted […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

See it: Woman pours gas, lights fire outside Brooklyn yeshiva, NYPD says

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An unidentified woman was caught on video Thursday night pouring gasoline in front of a Brooklyn yeshiva and lighting it on fire, according to the NYPD. Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. for an arson incident outside of the Yeshivah of Flatbush on Avenue J, police said. Responding officers […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

16-year-old boy choked, stabbed during Bronx rooftop robbery: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two teenagers punched, choked and stabbed another teen in the Bronx during a robbery, police said. On Oct. 8 at about 12:15 p.m., on the rooftop of a building on East 149th Street in the Bronx, a teenage suspect punched a 16-year-old boy in the face, police said. After the […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Smartphone App#Weather#Police#Bmw Suv#Pix11news
PIX11

Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint, robbed in her Brooklyn apartment

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint and robbed in her Brooklyn apartment early Monday, police said. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in an apartment building in the vicinity of Malcolm X Boulevard and Kosciuszko Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said. As the 26-year-old victim attempted to get into her apartment […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Innocent bystander fatally shot on Brooklyn street: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman who was shot and killed when gunfire erupted on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night was an innocent bystander, law enforcement sources said. Police said it happened just after 8:30 p.m. as the 30-year-old victim was standing at the corner of Georgia and Belmont avenues, in the East New […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Driver charged in death of baby girl a month after Brooklyn wrong-way crash

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A driver police say is responsible for a September wrong-way collision that left an infant dead and her mother seriously injured in Brooklyn, was hit with new, more serious charges on Thursday. Tyrik Mott, 29, was arraigned on a 22-count indictment that included charges of second-degree manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, leaving […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

14-year-old struck by bullet getting on MTA bus in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenage boy being chased by a group of other teens was shot as he got onto a bus in Harlem Thursday morning, authorities said. The 14-year-old victim was struck when gunfire erupted outside the MTA bus around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of West 139th Street and Lenox Avenue, authorities said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman struck, dragged by red van in NJ grocery store parking lot

MILLTOWN, N.J. — A woman was struck and dragged by a van that fled the scene at a New Jersey grocery store’s parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said. It happened around 3:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Acme Food Store in the vicinity of Ryders Lane and Southerland Drive in the Milltown community, […]
MILLTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Police investigating noose found hanging at Long Island senior center

AMITYVILLE, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island are investigating after a noose was found hung outside a Suffolk County senior center earlier in October, police said. Officials said detectives from the Suffolk County Police’s Hate Crime Unit were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or people who hung the noose. The offensive symbol […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

3K+
Followers
991
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy