CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

My Style: Pink Side Zip Wide Legged Pants

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a beautiful sunny day in the neighborhood and I was invited to one of Buckhead’s posh hotels for an event, so I thought to actually put on some clothes! I have been in leggings and sweats for about two weeks now, mainly because there was not that much to do and I’ve been lounging around doing absolutely nothing! I felt like getting up and getting dolled up and I felt so much better!

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Let Tracee Ellis Ross Show You Why the Blazer and No-Pants Combo Is Fall’s Hottest Trend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#Hotels#Google Hotel#Polish#Genae Banks Photography
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Walks in Style in Leather Pants & New Balance Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski put an edgy twist on her “cool mom” style in New York City today. While walking with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, the model wore a look that mixed contemporary and rock n’ roll aesthetics. Ratajkowski wore an olive green T-shirt with bright red lettering from the gym chain Gold’s Gym, featuring a rounded hem and cuffed sleeves. Her look gained a sleek edge from black leather trousers, which replaced more casual styles like jeans or joggers. Ratajkowski’s outfit was complete with a black nylon Prada baby bag, as well as sharp black sunglasses. Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
countryliving.com

The 12 Best Women's Snow Pants to Hit the Slopes in Style

The temperatures drop, and you know what's coming next. The moment you get those first few flurries of snow, it's time to break out your winter weather gear. Boots and a good coat are obvious, but has that old pair of snow pants stood the test of time? We're betting you're in need of an upgrade, and we've got our 12 favorites that will keep you cozy without breaking the bank.
APPAREL
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
merricksart.com

What Shoes Should You Wear With Wide Leg Pants?

As wide leg pants spread in popularity, I’m getting more and more questions about how to style them! Today let’s talk about what shoes to wear with wide leg pants. Let’s talk about what shoes to wear with wider leg pants. As wide leg pants get more popular, I’ve been...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

11 Seriously Flattering and Leg-Loving Pants to Wear This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As much as we adore jeans, we occasionally grow tired of wearing the same pairs on repeat. Why restrict yourself to rocking jeans 24/7 when there are tons of different versions of pants out there?
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

35 Pairs Of Sweatpants & Leggings That Pass For Regular Pants

If you’re someone who can hardly wait to take off your jeans from the moment you wriggle them on, you already know the value of leggings or sweatpants that look like regular pants. Because you can get away with wearing them in situations where “real pants” are typically required, owning a few great pairs means you’ll never have to sacrifice comfort for style again. Of course, finding leggings and sweatpants that can actually pass for regular pants is easier said than done — but that's where this handy roundup comes in.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering wide-leg jeans are too gorgeous for words

Amanda Holden shared a fun video from a segment with Heart Radio on Wednesday - in the pouring rain no less - and we're loving her outfit!. The star looked lovely (whatever the weather) in her wide-leg jeans and white fitted blazer, adding heeled boots to the look. In the hilarious video, Amanda accepted a challenge to hand out six baked treats to strangers outside Newcastle United stadium in 60 seconds. "Watch my #stottie giveaway in Newcastle... Outside @nufc giving away stotties challenge in the pouring #rain!"
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Banana clips, stirrup pants back in style

I know that fashion is cyclical, but it is really weird to be in the middle of the circle when things start coming back around again. Case in point, I was in the grocery store the other day when I went in to the hair care products area. I was just trying to get through there to another place when I looked down and saw something I don't think I had seen in a long while — a banana clip.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy