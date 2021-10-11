CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The plant with seeds that can grow meat

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeds from genetically modified barley plants are being used in a process which creates lab-grown meat. A protein in the seeds, called a growth factor, is harvested, milled and purified before it can be used. While the first growth factors came from animals, it is hoped this barley plant method...

www.bbc.co.uk

abc17news.com

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse a long trend of consolidation and planning to open new slaughterhouses. The new plants typically cost more than $300 million, but they still will be much smaller than those owned by the four meat company giants that slaughter over 80% of the nation’s cattle. That has led to some skepticism about whether the new independent plants can succeed. David Briggs is the CEO of a proposed plant in western Iowa. He says acknowledges the tough odds but says cattle people are risk takers.
DES MOINES, IA
Times Gazette

Save seeds of favorite vegetable, flower plants

Experimentation is part of the fun of gardening. Saving seeds from your favorite vegetable or flower for next year’s garden or even the next generation is something you might like to try. Keep in mind that all flowers and vegetables will not come true from seed. Hybrids and those pollinated...
GARDENING
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Can Grow Meat Protein. With Gene-Edited Barley?

ORF Genetics in Iceland is growing 100,000 genetically engineered barley plants in a greenhouse measuring over 22 square feet (2 sq m) to create lab-grown meat. This cutting-edge approach has the potential to lower prices, eliminate reliance on live animals in the lab-grown meat sector, and speed up the scaling-up process, according to BBC. And, with the fact that meat accounts for nearly 60 percent of all greenhouse gases from food production in mind, such a development could have far-reaching implications in the fight against climate change.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for the Century Plant

A larger-than-life succulent, the century plant is a visually stunning agave species. It grows up to 10 feet wide and 6 feet high, with fleshy, arching leaves in grey-green or variegated colors. To protect itself, the leaves are tipped with sharp spines that ward off intruding pets or people. The sap of the plant is considered mildly toxic.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seeds#Plant#Animals#Orf Genetics#Bbc Click
Fremont Tribune

Webinars to cover meat processing plant development, grant opportunities

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host two webinars on developing meat processing plants at noon on Oct. 12 and Oct.14. The Oct. 12 webinar will focus on the financial and legal issues associated with starting a new processing plant. It will cover how meat processing size...
LINCOLN, NE
Post-Bulletin

Hormel takes another step in plant-based meat alternatives

AUSTIN -- Hormel, a global leader in meat production, is taking its biggest step to date into the growing meat-substitute market in partnership with a California company. Hormel Foods Co. and Sacramento-based Better Meat Co. announced the joint venture on Wednesday. The California food startup developed a meat alternative it calls Rhiza, an all-natural whole food mycoprotein produced through a process of potato-based fermentation.
AUSTIN, MN
Street.Com

Hormel, Better Meat Co. Partner on Plant-Based Meat

Hormel, through its 199 Ventures arm, is partnering with Better Meat to make plant-based meat. Meat mogul Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Report on Wednesday unveiled a partnership with Better Meat Co. to make plant-based meat. Hormel is forming the joint venture through its venture capital...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Reflector

Kathy Kolasa: Plant based meats feature food science innovations

Eat healthy to help ward off the flu and COVID-19 virus. Don’t be fooled by those trying to sell you dietary supplements to “cure” or prevent the disease. Be physically active and join the October “Walk with A Doc” at Lake Laupus (near ECU’s Brody building) at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 with brief remarks by Dr. Megan Ferderber, sports medicine resident education director.
GREENVILLE, NC
929nin.com

Plant-Based Meat Shop “The Very Good Butchers” Opens Second Location

Acclaimed vegan meat company The Very Good Butchers (VGB) just announced plans to open its second plant-based butcher shop in Victoria, British Colombia. The vegan butcher shop revealed that its new location will open its doors on October 6, marking the first step in the company’s plan to expand across North America. Very Good Butchers’ second location will provide consumers will a sit-in and patio space that offers a restaurant, vegan butcher shop, and retail space.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sandwich Meats

Packaged plant-based food company Squeaky Bean has announced the launch of three new product offerings, which have been added to its 'Sandwich Slices' range. These include 'The Roast Chicken,' 'Honey Roast Ham,' and 'Applewood Smoked Ham Style Slices.'. The new vegan-friendly offerings will be made available at 238 Sainsbury's stores...
FOOD & DRINKS
georgiastatesignal.com

No meat on the menu: students go plant-based

As millions of Americans are taking steps to reduce the amount of meat on their menus, plant-based alternatives to traditional beef patties are popping up at Burger King, McDonald’s, and Carl’s Jr. 5% of the American population identified as a vegetarian in 2018, 4% higher than those identified as a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Davis Enterprise

Spreading native plant seeds for the future of urban landscapes

There might soon be more native California poppies, lupines and sunflowers popping up along streets and sidewalks in the region. The UC Davis department of human ecology has teamed up with local nonprofit Miridae Living Labs, which uses native plants and insects as tools for education and research, to launch the “Seed Pile Project,” a community initiative that aims to find out which native plant seeds are best at dispersing in cities, roadsides, alleyways and other places they may naturally fall.
DAVIS, CA
drugstorenews.com

Real Good Foods, Beyond Meat partner on plant-based sausage pizza

Real Good Foods is putting a plant-based twist on meat sausage pizza. The Cherry Hill, N.J.-based company, which creates foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, is partnering with Beyond Meat to launch this new frozen option. Banza, Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart partner on plant-based...
FOOD & DRINKS
104.5 KDAT

Did You Know? Talking To Your Plants Can Help Them Grow

It's true! Talking to your plants can actually help them grow faster, based on results from multiple studies. In a month-long study done by the Royal Horticultural Society, they recorded 10 people, both men and women. The recordings were played through headphones that were each attached to a tomato plant's pot (one plant per person). The same tomato variety was used, same soil, same care regimen, etc. For a control, they included two plants that were not read to. Oddly enough, they found that the sound of a female voice seems to be more beneficial to growth than the sound of a male voice. At the month's end, the plants that were attached to female voices grew about an inch taller than those attached to a male voice on average.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
One Green Planet

Exploitation of UK and European Meat Plant Workers is Exposed

Investigations have recently revealed that meat industries in the UK and Europe have been exploiting their meat plant workers by hiring them from sketchy subcontractors, agencies, and co-operatives. The European meat industry has become a global hotspot of outsourced labor. Companies hire a large number of undocumented immigrants, many of...
AGRICULTURE
southernminn.com

Reblooming plants reflect the growing season

This year, as last year, Extension had a fair number of calls and emails from homeowners asking why they have seen lilacs blooming in late summer and early fall. These are spring-blooming plants, so why were they blooming in September?. Like so much in Minnesota, the weather has a lot...
GARDENING
News 8 WROC

Is whole milk worse for kids than low-fat milk? Study puts end to dairy debate

JOONDALUP, AUSTRALIA (NEXSTAR) —Whole or low-fat milk? That’s the nagging question countless grocery shoppers ask themselves each day. Interestingly, however, new research from Edith Cowan University concludes that for kids, there is little to no difference between the two options. Researchers report whole fat milk is just as good for children as low fat milk. […]
HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

