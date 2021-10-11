The plant with seeds that can grow meat

It's true! Talking to your plants can actually help them grow faster, based on results from multiple studies. In a month-long study done by the Royal Horticultural Society, they recorded 10 people, both men and women. The recordings were played through headphones that were each attached to a tomato plant's pot (one plant per person). The same tomato variety was used, same soil, same care regimen, etc. For a control, they included two plants that were not read to. Oddly enough, they found that the sound of a female voice seems to be more beneficial to growth than the sound of a male voice. At the month's end, the plants that were attached to female voices grew about an inch taller than those attached to a male voice on average.

