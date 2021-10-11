CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffey County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Coffey County in east central Kansas Douglas County in east central Kansas Northwestern Franklin County in east central Kansas Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 654 AM CDT, the public reported flooding on Elk Creek 2 miles WSW of Richland. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Eudora, Richland, Overbrook, Lyndon, Lebo, Burlingame, Scranton, Lecompton, Clinton, Olpe, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Lone Star and Neosho Rapids. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

