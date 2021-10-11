A star is born as New York Giants fall to Dallas in injury-riddled game
If it wasn’t for a punch late in the game, New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney would’ve walked away with an astronomical outlook for his future. With emotions beginning to boil over in the waning moments of a Giants loss to Dallas on Sunday evening, Toney reacted as Cowboys defender Damontae Kazee threw him to the ground at the end of a play. Toney proceeded to stand up and throw a punch at Kazee’s head, resulting in an ejection for the remainder of the game.empiresportsmedia.com
