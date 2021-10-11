CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks’ Kevin Knox takes advantage of big pre-season opportunity in win

By Alexander Wilson
 4 days ago
The New York Knicks have to cut their roster from 20 to 15 players in the coming days as the regular season is set to commence on October 20 against the Boston Celtics. With roster cuts coming up, one player who is on the bubble is Kevin Knox. Knox has seen his minutes deteriorate over the past three seasons in the NBA. After averaging 28.8 minutes during his rookie campaign back in 2018, Knox enjoyed just 11 minutes of action per contest last year, making 42 appearances. He contributed just 3.9 points and shot 39% from the field.

