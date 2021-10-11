CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Southwest Airlines, Robinhood, SoFi Technologies and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – The airline canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather, air traffic control issues and staff shortages. Southwest disputed speculation that its high level of cancellations compared to other airlines was due to employee protests of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Southwest fell 2.8% in premarket trading.

