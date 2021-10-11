Madison County Crash Claims One Life

(Dallas County) A Madison County man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Dallas County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities say 19-year-old Samuel Wayne Kasup died in the crash, and Maximilian Vincent Kasap, 24, of Earlham, suffered injuries.

According to the report, a 1980 Chevy Corvette driven by Samuel Kasup attempting to enter westbound traffic from the De Soto on-ramp accelerated to a high rate of speed and lost control. The Corvette rolled into the median, over the cable barrier, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Samuel and Wayne Kasup were ejected from the vehicle.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner transported Samuel Kasup to the State Medical Examiners Office. Dallas County Rescue transported Maximilian Kasup to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.