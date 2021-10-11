CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Madison County Crash Claims One Life

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrDvZ_0cNZsbxC00

(Dallas County) A Madison County man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Dallas County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities say 19-year-old Samuel Wayne Kasup died in the crash, and Maximilian Vincent Kasap, 24, of Earlham, suffered injuries.

According to the report, a 1980 Chevy Corvette driven by Samuel Kasup attempting to enter westbound traffic from the De Soto on-ramp accelerated to a high rate of speed and lost control. The Corvette rolled into the median, over the cable barrier, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Samuel and Wayne Kasup were ejected from the vehicle.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner transported Samuel Kasup to the State Medical Examiners Office. Dallas County Rescue transported Maximilian Kasup to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Injured in Serious Crash

(Allamakee County) An Iowa State Patrol Trooper was injured in a serious crash. On Thursday, October 14, at 11:30 p.m., Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a call for service. While responding, Trooper Benda was involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 51 approximately six miles north of Postville. He was airlifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin where he remains in critical condition.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Decatur County Man injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Lamoni) A Decatur County man attempting to elude law enforcement crashed in a resident’s yard. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 1:40 this morning at 901 Main Street in Lamoni. Authorities said 22-year old Bradley D. Phelps of Grand River, Iowa suffered injuries in the crash. According...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak woman arrested for OWI

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brynn Elizabeth Darby, 32, of Red Oak, following a traffic stop at 200th and Boxelder Avenue at 2:23 this morning for OWI 1st Offense. Darby was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Remains identified as Xavior Harrelson

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office was notified by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office that the human remains located in a rural area approximately three miles northwest of Montezuma on September 30th have been positively identified as those of Xavior Harrelson. Xavior Harrelson was reported missing from his home in...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Madison County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
De Soto, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Madison County, IA
Government
Dallas County, IA
Government
Dallas County, IA
Traffic
City
Dallas, IA
City
Earlham, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests from October 1 through October 9. On October 9, deputies arrested a Logan, Iowa woman following a report of a vehicle fire in rural Shelby County. Authorities responding to the call arrested 53-year old Tina Marie Hilts of Logan, Iowa, for OWI, 1st offense, child endangerment, and reckless driving. Deputies transported Hilts to the Shelby County Jail and held her pending an appearance in front of the magistrate. Later that evening, Authorities released Hilts after she posted the $2,000 bond.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Carjacking

(Council Bluffs) A man faces numerous charges following a carjacking in Council Bluffs. Police say the incident happened at around 8:23 p.m. in N. 16th Street and Avenue G. The suspects’ vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. As the victim exited his vehicle to survey the damage, the suspect, identified as 33-year old Zachary White, jumped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and drove away. The victim’s wife sitting in the passenger seat fell out of the vehicle onto the roadway suffering serious injury. White continued westbound towards Omaha, causing several accidents. The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol stopped White with a PIT maneuver on the Iowa side of the 480 bridge.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Keith Koetting, 41, of California, Missouri, on Tuesday for Stalking – Protective Order Violation, two counts of Extortion-Physical Threat, two counts of Harassment 1st, three counts of Harassment 3rd, Violation of a No Contact Order and Contempt-Violation No Contact Order – Domestic. Koetting was held on $19,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Northboro man transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Page County

(Page Co.) A Northboro man was transported to the hospital following an accident in Page County Tuesday morning. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 1200 block of Highway 2 east of Shenandoah. The investigation into this accident showed that 29-year-old Andrew James Gerheart Rolf, of rural Northboro, was operating a 1999 Buick LeSabre eastbound on Highway 2 at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Rolf. Rolf stated that he swerved to miss a deer, crossed the westbound lane and went into the north ditch. Rolf’s vehicle then travelled east along some trees approximately 30 yards, struck a large tree with the passenger side front of the vehicle, then spun counterclockwise around a tree in the ditch, before coming to rest next to the tree. Rolf stated that he must have lost consciousness at that point.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#Chevy#Mercy Hospital
Western Iowa Today

Escapee From Federal Prison Facility In Cedar Rapids Costs Inmate Another 11 Months

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man who escaped from the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center last year is going to spend another 11 months behind bars. Twenty-eight-year-old Dante Glinn signed out of the facility to go to work on September 30th, 2020 and didn’t return that evening. The U-S Marshals Service arrested him eight months later. Glinn was just about to wrap up a sentence for stealing a gun when he failed to return on time. He was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of escape from federal custody in June.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Charged in Toddler’s Death in Ames

(Ames, IA) — Prosecutors in Ames are charging two people with the April death of a toddler. Police and paramedics found the injured child April 24th and the toddler was airlifted to a Des Moines where it died the next day. Ames Police say the results of an autopsy and their investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Danielle Olbrecht of Ames for child endangerment causing death. 25-year-old Trevin Nicholson was arrested in Centennial, Colorado on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Nicholson is awaiting extradition back to Iowa. Olbrecht is believed to be the child’s mother and Nicholson was the caregiver to the child at the time of the incident.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man arrested on drug charges in Page County

(Page Co.) A Nebraska man was arrested on drug charges in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on Highway 2 near the intersection of P Avenue west of Clarinda at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. During the traffic stop, Gharett Alexander Spohr, of Omaha, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 626 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, October 6 through Wednesday, October 13. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 248 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 26 in Crawford...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Arkansas Man Charged With Murder For Hardin County Killing

(Union, IA) — An Arkansas man is accused of killing 74-year-old Steve Reece inside Reece’s home in Union. First-degree murder charges have been filed against 22-year-old Osborn Eugene Gavel. Emergency responders were called to the home just after 5:30 a-m Tuesday about an “unresponsive male.” Reece was dead when they arrived and was identified as the homeowner. Investigators say Reece died after “being struck” by Gavel. The suspect and others had spent the night in Reece’s home. Gavel is being held in the Hardin County Jail.
ARKANSAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Elk Sightings Reported in Northern Iowa’s Kossuth County

(Lu Verne, IA) — Conservation officials in Kossuth County are getting reports of a large elk being spotted in the area. The elk was caught on video last week near Lu Verne. Kossuth County Naturalist Billie Willie says the elk was first seen several months ago by many people. She says they are found in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but these sightings of a wild elk don’t happen very often. Willie says the best thing to do if you spot the elk is to leave it alone. It is illegal to hunt the animal in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Police say man found dead in central Iowa; arrest made

UNION, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom, and investigators determined he had been killed. Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office soon arrested 22-year-old Osborn Gavel, of Baxter, Arkansas, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Officials say Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece’s home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 2 arrests

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year old Brittany Nichole McArdle of Red Oak late Tuesday night for Domestic abuse assault, 1st offense. Police transported McArdle to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on no bond. In a separate case, Red Oak Police arrested Tyler Blaine Baucom of Red...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Farmer Sent to Federal Prison For Gambling With Cattle Loan

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An eastern Iowa farmer will spend ten months in federal prison for spending cattle loan funds on gambling and personal items. Twenty-six-year-old Brian Detwiler of Bellevue was sentenced after pleading guilty to conversion of a property pledged to a farm credit agency. Court records show the USDA approved a 50-thousand-dollar loan for Detwiler to purchase 50 beef cattle in December of 2017. Prosecutors say he requested a disbursement of nine-thousand dollars, but spent the money on construction materials for his home. Detwiler then asked for the remaining 41-thousand dollars and used 32-thousand on 35 head of cattle and spent the rest of gambling, bars and food. He sold 22 head of cattle for nearly 34-thousand dollars and later admitted to spending it all in a casino.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested on Weapons Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 52-year-old Vernon Brinkley Warf of Red Oak for Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a domestic abuse offender, a Class D Felony. Officers transported Warf to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy