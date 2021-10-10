CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread (Switch) Review

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorth the wait, and then some. Editor's note: To maintain a spoiler free review, no screenshots are directly attached to this text. For a more visual review please see the embedded video. After just over thirty years and only five games (plus some remakes), the story arc that Yoshio Sakamoto...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

ExZeus: The Complete Collection (Switch) Review

If I had a nickle for every time aliens invaded Earth and we fought them off with rail-shooting robots I'd have two nickles, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice. ExZeus: The Complete Collection is a package of two arcade style rail-shooters. The first game, ExZeus,...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Eastward (Switch) Review

Take Joel and Ellie from the Last of Us, drop them into EarthBound, add a dash of Zelda, and you’ve got Eastward. With brilliantly-detailed pixel art, charming writing, and tight gameplay, with upwards of 30 hours of content, Eastward is an absolute cracker of a game worthy of a place in any indie fan’s collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Monster Crown (Switch) Review

You come at the Nidoking, you best not miss. Editor's note: We learned after the review was posted that the reviewer's experience was based on a three-month-old build of the game. A patch is being prepared for launch day that may alleviate some of the below concerns. While there are...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: KeyWe (Nintendo Switch)

Ever since Overcooked, I’ve noticed a ton more co-op games on the market; some blatant Overcooked clones with a change of setting, and others trying something a bit different. KeyWe feels somewhere in the middle to me, trying a few things out while not straying too far from the formula. How is it?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Darksiders III (Switch) Review

The Switch is finally caught up on Darksiders... for now. I was ecstatic when it was revealed that the long awaited Darksiders III was actually happening. I picked it up on launch day for Xbox One and despite its somewhat rough release state, I deeply enjoyed my time with it. I played it again on Xbox Series X this year, where the significant upgrade was able to brute force through any lingering technical issues. But when a Switch version was announced I couldn’t help but think back to its original Xbox One release. If it took an Xbox Series X to solve its technical issues, what hope was there for a Switch version? And yet, I had enjoyed it on Xbox One back in 2018, warts and all, so if the Switch could just get close enough, perhaps there was hope.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Residual Review: Down the Hatch (Switch)

It’s a tale as old as time: one moment you’re flying your spaceship through a dangerous asteroid field, the next you’re crash-landing on an alien planet with little more than your wits to stave off the elements and potentially hostile fauna. Residual mixes up the formula a little, though, with a pixel-art side-scrolling style and procedurally-generated worlds to explore with your wayward astronaut. But are those little twists in the design enough to make OrangePixel’s latest title stand out in a hotly-contested field?
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Metroid Dread compact size should fit snugly into your Nintendo Switch

Alien terror won’t take a bite out of your MicroSD. It’s a big week for both Nintendo Switch owners and — more specifically — Metroid heads, as Friday will see the release of the highly anticipated Metroid Dread, as legendary hero Samus Aran once again dons the power armor for alien-blasting, vent-rolling, wall-bombing mayhem. To get Switch players prepped, Nintendo has announced the new adventure’s modest file size.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Digital Foundry's Technical Analysis Of Metroid Dread On Switch

Has finally landed on the Switch this week, and now the experts over at Digital Foundry have shared their own technical analysis of Samus' new adventure. So, how does it hold up? In docked mode, the game delivers a 1600x900 resolution, and in portable mode, it's apparently just as stunning - running at a "native 720p" - likely to showcase the new OLED display.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Wire

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread Are Now Available in Stores

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family of systems is now available in stores. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. This new system gives people another option to play the vast and growing library of Nintendo Switch games how they want and where they want.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

This Week (October 8) on Switch eShop: OLED and Metroid Dread

Just to remind you, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is now available in stores. But of course, what is a console without any game to play with? Whether you’re filling your new OLED or just looking for games to play on your old Switch, here’s the October 8 edition of Nintendo Switch eShop new releases and sales.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack To Also Include Otherwise Paid DLC Beginning With AC: New Horizons Pack

Https://c.tenor.com/3x63SNMKPogAAAAd/oh-wait-youre-serious.gif. Yeah no. I'm not paying an extra $30 a year for a bunch of random N64 & Genesis ROMs for games I probably already own. I wonder how much the Animal Crossing DLC will cost standalone. EDIT: OMG Happy Home Paradise costs $24.99 STANDALONE?!?!?!? That's ALMOST the price of...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Kraid boss fight (Cataris) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Cataris Kraid boss fight pits you against a chained, dragon-like monster. It’s much, much harder than your first fight against Corpius. Kraid boss fight guide will give you tips for every phase of the fight. We’ll help you defeat the dragon boss and claim the Diffusion Beam suit upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Sora in Smash, Metroid Dread, and Nintendo Switch OLED models, oh my!

Hello and welcome to another Nintendo recap. This week started off with some big news when the final Super Smash Bros. fighter was revealed as Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Plus, we found out Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch, though not in the way that many people had hoped. Then on Friday, the Nintendo Switch OLED model and Metroid Dread released. There's a lot to discuss for each of these topics so let's dive right on in.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Corpius boss fight (Artaria) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Artaria Corpius boss fight pits you against a scorpion-like monster. It’s your first boss fight, and can pose quite the challenge. Corpius boss fight guide will give you tips for every phase of the fight. We’ll help you defeat the scorpion boss and claim the Phantom Cloak suit upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Drogyga boss fight (Burenia) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Burenia Drogyga boss fight pits you against a octopus-like monster. The twist this time is that you’re underwater. Polygon’s Metroid Dread Drogyga boss fight guide will give you tips for both phases of the fight and show you the moves to watch for and how to avoid them. We’ll help you defeat the Burenia boss.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread proves Samus is the hero the Nintendo Switch needs and deserves – Review

Samus Aran has always been one of the most interesting characters in gaming. Almost universally beloved, she is brave, strong, and clad in some of the most iconic armor ever seen in the form of her fantastic Power Suit. She was one of the first prominent female heroes in the medium, and she continues to stomp faces into the dirt nearly 40 years later. The Metroid games have a storied history and a potent formula. People feel the same deep connection and love to them that they do to Mario and Sonic titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Translating Metroid's Chozo

(Metroid Dread Spoiler Warning) We've been hard at work digging up some fresh Chozo lore and that required going right to the source. John Rairdin, Matt Zawodniak, and Vyxie Venomous provide a full translation of the Chozo alphabet and a glimpse into their spoken language.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Episode 742: Sora and His Attorney Join the Contractually Dictated Non-Violence

He's finally here, everyone. And he brought his lawyer friends with him. Sora is here, and he brought a million pages of contracts and policies with him!. This week we are joined by self-avowed Kingdom Hearts expert, Syrenne McNulty, to explain Sora to us. We never get to the bottom of his poor fashion sense, and nonsense story, but we do at least get to put his depiction in Smash in proper context. We devote the entire first section to this adventure, so hopefully you get to learn something you didn't already know. Which, will be tough, because as we all know everyone is actually Sora, including you.
VIDEO GAMES

