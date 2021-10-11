Protalix Says Potential Pathway For Resubmission Of PRX-102 BLA On Fabry Disease Treatment

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases said, in an update on pegunigalsidase alfa or PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry Disease, that they are encouraged by productive discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which the companies believe provides a pathway to resubmit the PRX-102 Biologics License Application.

