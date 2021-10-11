CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptiv Cuts FY Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aptiv Plc. (APTV) now expects full year 2021 sales to be in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down 6% at the midpoint versus a previous range of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. Full year 2021 adjusted operating income margins are now expected to be in...

