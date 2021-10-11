Emerson To Merge Its Two Software Businesses With AspenTech - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) and AspenTech (AZPN) announced Monday that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson's industrial software businesses - OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business - to AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software leader with greater scale, capabilities and technologies (new AspenTech).markets.businessinsider.com
