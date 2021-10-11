Celebrate Cooper Lake State Park’s Anniversary Oct. 15,16! Free Fun for Entire Family!

Media Contact: Steve Killian, [email protected], 903-916-0211. Celebrate Cooper Lake State Park’s 25 th Anniversary and so much more during October!. Cooper, TX— Fall may be the best time to experience a Texas State Park and Cooper Lake State Park is no exception! Making this October more special than most is the park’s 25 th Anniversary Celebration. Cooper Lake State Park was opened to the public in 1996 and is one of the newest parks in our vast Texas State Park system. The festivities will take place on October 15 th and October 16 th . We are waiving all entrance fees during the two-day event so that means, FREE!