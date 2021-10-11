CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron Sets Above 5% Carbon Emissions Intensity Reduction Target From 2016 Levels By 2028

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corporation (CVX) has set a 2050 net zero target for equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions in its updated climate change resilience report issued on Monday. The company said it aims to reduce carbon emissions more than 5 percent from 2016 levels by 2028. The report,...

