Elon Musk says Tesla's German Gigafactory should start producing electric cars by the end of the year - almost 6 months later than first planned

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk said on Saturday that Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory in Germany should begin producing electric vehicles by the end of 2021, six months later than initially planned, Bloomberg first reported. The factory is scheduled to start production of Tesla's Model Y cars in November or December, Musk said during the...

#Electric Cars#German#Bloomberg#Reuters#Environment Ministry#Automobilwoche
