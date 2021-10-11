Elon Musk says Tesla's German Gigafactory should start producing electric cars by the end of the year - almost 6 months later than first planned

Elon Musk wants to deliver internet to passenger airplanes via his Starlink broadband satellite network.The SpaceX CEO tweeted that his company was talking to US airlines about providing their customers with in-flight wifi internet, an he urged his followers to tell the airlines to get onboard.“Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner,” the entrepreneur told a follower when asked about the possibility.“Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air!”Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 HOURS AGO