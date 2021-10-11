CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medtronic Gets CE Mark For Hugo Robotic-assisted Surgery System

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said it has received CE or Conformité Européenne Mark for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system, authorizing the sale of the system in Europe. CE Mark approval is for urologic and gynecologic procedures, which make up about half of all robotic procedures performed today. The Hugo...

massdevice.com

Cepheid wins CE Mark for COVID-19, flu, RSV combo diagnostic

Cepheid announced today that it received CE mark approval for its Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV Plus rapid molecular diagnostic. Sunnyvale, California-based Cepheid last month received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV Plus diagnostic. The company designed its Xpert Xpress Plus as a rapid molecular diagnostic test for...
SUNNYVALE, CA
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Explorer Surgical Expands into Robotic Surgery: Exclusive with CEO Jennifer Fried

As cloud and digital platforms continue to gain traction, we’re seeing a trend toward increased investments in robotic surgery in medical technology fields. Surgical training, coordination, and collaboration in the operating room are areas where digital tools can help shorten learning curves. While robotic technology continues to transform healthcare worldwide...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Robotic-Assisted Surgery with the Versius Robot leads the way for patients all over the world

Chimbel (Goa) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Minimally invasive surgery was introduced as a technique to operate with minor damage to the body than with open surgery. In general, minimally invasive surgery is associated with less pain, a shorter hospital stay and fewer complications. It was the first step towards the betterment of patients undergoing a minimally accessible procedure. Over a decade later, Robotic-Assisted Surgery is currently the next step leading to superior patient outcomes.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Medtronic's Hugo Surgical Robot Wins Regulatory Nod In Europe

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has secured European approval for its Hugo surgical robot. Hugo performed its first human procedure in June this year, a minimally invasive prostatectomy in Chile. It has since expanded to Latin America, with a series of initial gynecological surgeries completed in Panama. The robotic platform, made...
WORLD
bizneworleans.com

Ochsner Offers Robotic-Assisted Option for Lung Biopsy

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Medical Center:. Ochsner is now offering patients a new, minimally invasive option for lung biopsy using the Ion endoluminal system—a robotic-assisted tool for bronchoscopic biopsy of the lung. On Sept. 28, Ochsner pulmonologist Susan Gunn performed Louisiana’s first robotic-assisted bronchoscopy using the Ion system. Ochsner is the only hospital in the state offering this technology.
HEALTH
austinnews.net

ISIC becomes country's first healthcare to integrate O-Arm, robotics for spine surgeries

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), a super speciality institute, has become the first healthcare facility in India to integrate O-Arm, a 3D imaging system, with MAZOR X Stealth Edition that is the most advanced minimally-invasive robotics procedure for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological conditions.
HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Surgical Robots Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | INTUITIVE SURGICAL, STRYKER CORPORATION, MEDTRONIC, SMITH & NEPHEW

Global Surgical Robots Market Size study, by Product type (instruments & accessories, robotic systems, services), Application (general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, other applications), End use (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ' Surgical Robots market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Surgical Robots derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Surgical Robots market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Order from Regional Financial Institution

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order from a leading regional financial institution. Although not disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, the end-user for this 1 ROSA180 unit will be RAD’s first deployment into the financial services industry. “It’s...
ELECTRONICS
WilmingtonBiz

Ortho Center Adds Robotic Surgical Assistants

Brunswick Surgery Center recently added two robotic-assisted systems for patients undergoing joint replacement surgery. The center, which opened in Leland last year as the region’s first outpatient orthopedic surgery center, invested in the ROSA Knee System and the Mako SmartRobotics system, according to a news release. EmergeOrtho opened Brunswick Surgery...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
MarketWatch

FDA: Abbott is recalling two lab-based COVID-19 tests due to the possibility of false positive results

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said the company is recalling two laboratory COVID-19 test kits because of concerns about false positives. The tests are the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits. The FDA previously issued a warning about the potential for false positives with these tests in September. Abbott's stock is up 7.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

FDA Approves Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine Including Children Of Six Months

(RTTNews) - Seqirus, a business of CSL Limited (CSL.AX), Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Flucelvax Quadrivalent, the company's cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, for an expanded age indication for children as young as six months old. With this approval, Flucelvax Quadrivalent, the first and only cell-based...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends J&J Covid Booster Shot

(RTTNews) - The advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has voted unanimously recommending a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) vaccine at least two months after people get the first dose. Johnson & Johnson Friday announced that the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee...
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Novel lighting system designed for machine vision module of agricultural robots

A novel camera system using active lighting devised by Penn State researchers may be a crucial step in developing machine vision systems that allow robotic devices to more clearly "see" the agricultural targets with which they will react. The system—using "over-current driven" LED lights to produce a powerful flash capable...
AGRICULTURE
Newsweek

GM Announces Ultra Cruise Advanced Hands-Free Driver Assist System

On Wednesday, General Motors announced Ultra Cruise, a new advanced driver-assistance technology designed to enable hands-free driving in 95 percent of all driving scenarios. The company says that it will eventually be usable on every paved road in the U.S. and Canada. "Ultra Cruise is not just a game changer...
CARS

