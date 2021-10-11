Panthers’ star offensive lineman was preparing to be an accountant, then the NFL came calling

Taylor Moton wanted to play at Michigan State but the Spartans never offered him a scholarship.

So, he took his talents to Western Michigan where he began applying to start his career as an accountant. That is until the NFL came calling.

Eventually, Moton realized he could play in the NFL when agents started contacting him.

Moton is now the Panthers’ best offensive lineman. He joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his journey to the Panthers.

