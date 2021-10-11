CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom 2 and The Matrix 4 have an unlikely crossover

By Molly Edwards
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Venom 2 and The Matrix 4 have an unusual crossover. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was filmed in San Francisco in February 2020, at the same time The Matrix Resurrections was in town. Due to the two blockbusters working side by side, the team filming The Matrix actually ended up in Venom 2. Turns out, the helicopters seen hovering in the skies while Eddie and the symbiote scale Coit Tower were actually filming the other sci-fi movie.

www.gamesradar.com

