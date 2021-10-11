CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor compliments Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for 'great heavyweight trilogy'

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC champion Conor McGregor took to social media to praise Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder following their instant classic in Las Vegas - but also took a shot at rival Dustin Poirier in the process. After dragging himself off the canvas twice, Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why ‘petrified’ Deontay Wilder was ‘not normal’ in knockout defeat by Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Weidman
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Chris Leben
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Tyson Fury
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Trilogy#Combat#Wbc#Irishman#Bronzebomber
SkySports

Tyson Fury's dad John on build-up to Deontay Wilder fight: 'It was stress like you couldn’t imagine - he wasn't ready'

Tyson Fury returned back home to Morecambe to be reunited with his six children, having once and for all settled the score with Deontay Wilder. Britain's remaining world heavyweight champion picked himself off the canvas twice during a remarkable showdown in Las Vegas to finally knock Wilder out in the 11th round and end their WBC title trilogy triumphant.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

[WATCH] Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit by Flying Drink at UFC 266

Tekashi 6ix9ine hit Las Vegas attempting to catch some UFC action and instead got a drink thrown at him. The rainbow-haired rapper was on hand at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 266 and engaged with another man in the crowd who called him a bitch. Tekashi attempted to move past, but the man threw an item at the rapper and hits him in the back.
UFC
The Ringer

The Tyson Fury–Deontay Wilder Trilogy

The final round of the first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury featured two events that changed the course of modern boxing. The first is famous: Two quick, hard Wilder hooks landed squarely on Fury’s head, leading to a knockdown that everyone in the building—including myself—considered to be the end of the fight. Wilder is the hardest puncher in the sport. Fury got up and changed the course of both men’s careers. The next part was less miraculous, more subtle, but just as important. Fury, who was on defense for most of that fight, swarmed Wilder with punches in a flurry to end the fight, which ended in a draw. That sequence suggested, as Fury would say later, that the bully could be bullied. That you could go right at the most dangerous puncher in the sport and thrive. That Wilder could be pressured. Fourteen months later, in February 2020, Fury built on that game plan and stopped Wilder in the seventh round in an absolute blowout to win the WBC heavyweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Freddie Gibbs Challenges Dr. Umar Johnson To $5 Million Boxing Match

Rapper Freddie Gibbs is the latest entertainer to offer to throw hands with another public figure. The Alfredo creator has challenged sociopolitical activist, Dr. Umar Johnson, to a boxing match for the prize of $5 million. During an interview following his performance at the Austin City Limits Festival this past Saturday (Oct. 9), Gibbs disparaged the popular pundit, who recently challenged former heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson, to a boxing match earlier this month. “Dr. Umar soft as hell,” Gibbs told the interviewer backstage. “Dr. Umar gonna pick a fight with Mike Tyson because that’s a political move for the internet but you...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy