Washington County, IA

Brighton Teen to Serve Probation After Jury Trial Conviction for Felony Sexual Abuse

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brighton teenager has been ordered to serve probation after a jury trial found him guilty of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. Washington County Attorney John Gish announced his office argued last week that 19-year-old Dagger Erdman should face the maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 17.5 years. Iowa law permits that the court suspends his sentence as Erdman was 17 when he committed the offense. The court ultimately placed him on probation and required him to go to a halfway house. Erdman was convicted on July 15th of committing a sex act against a nine-year-old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter after the child disclosed the abuse to their parents and was interviewed at the Child Protection Center. Gish says Erdman never apologized to the victim nor the victim’s family, and has never taken responsibility for his actions. At sentencing he only complained of the case’s impact on him and his family.

#Sex Abuse#Jury Trial
